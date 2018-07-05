Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service has been accused of botching an investigation into a drug-tampering scandal.
Health

Woman injected with water at centre of ambulance probe

by Hagar Cohen and David Lewis
5th Jul 2018 8:59 AM

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has been accused of botching an investigation into a drug-tampering scandal

At the centre of the scandal is Barbara Cook, 74, who claims she was injected with water instead of the painkiller fentanyl while being treated for a broken leg in Brisbane's north in May, 2013.

The ABC reports the QAS ignored evidence from a paramedic turned whistleblower, saying QAS provided incomplete information to the Health Ombudsman.

The ombudsman subsequently dismissed the complaint from the patient who tried to raise the alarm, .

Despite apparently receiving the maximum dose of 150 micrograms, Ms Cook experienced no relief.

"I did a lot of screaming," Ms Cook told Background Briefing and 7.30.

Given the potency of fentanyl, Professor Kate Leslie, an anaesthetist at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, said any patient in Ms Cook's situation should have felt something.

Read more at ABC.

