Woman in serious condition after brutal metal bar attack

A MAN has been arrested and a woman is in a serious condition after being assaulted with a metal bar.

Police will allege officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Quinlan St in Kepnock about 5.45pm yesterday, where they found a 45-year-old woman with severe head injuries.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the incident, and have confirmed he was known to the woman.

He allegedly struck her multiple times with the metal bar after he and the woman had a disagreement.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman has confirmed the patient was in a serious condition upon transportation to Bundaberg Hospital.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.