Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Police have arrested a man after an assault left a woman in a serious condition overnight.
Bundaberg Police have arrested a man after an assault left a woman in a serious condition overnight. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Woman in serious condition after brutal metal bar attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
21st Mar 2019 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and a woman is in a serious condition after being assaulted with a metal bar.

Police will allege officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Quinlan St in Kepnock about 5.45pm yesterday, where they found a 45-year-old woman with severe head injuries.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the incident, and have confirmed he was known to the woman.

He allegedly struck her multiple times with the metal bar after he and the woman had a disagreement.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman has confirmed the patient was in a serious condition upon transportation to Bundaberg Hospital.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Taste Bundy: The four-month festival for all foodies

    premium_icon Taste Bundy: The four-month festival for all foodies

    News THE table is set for Queensland's longest food festival and it's happing right here in the state's mixing bowl of locally grown produce.

    Having a crack at the poultry business

    premium_icon Having a crack at the poultry business

    News Meet the 7-year-old selling his own quail eggs.

    Paiton joins region's battle to beat cancer

    premium_icon Paiton joins region's battle to beat cancer

    Health 1700 Wide Bay Burnett residents suffer with cancer a year

    WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

    premium_icon WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

    Council News Council to change accepted waste types at some facilities