Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. (File picture)
The woman was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. (File picture)
News

Mercy dash after woman nearly drowns

by Cloe Read
13th Dec 2018 3:10 AM

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital following a near-drowning in the Lockyer Valley west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at Forest Hill about 6.25pm following reports of a near drowning incident.

Paramedics performed CPR on a woman in her early 20s before transporting her to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman's condition had been unstable during the time of transport.

drowning editors picks forest hill lockyer valley

Top Stories

    Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    premium_icon Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    Parenting The government is set to launch the “TripAdvisor” of childcare, a new website that will make it easier for parents to work out which facility is best for kids.

    • 13th Dec 2018 2:15 AM
    Teachers threaten strike over schools plan

    premium_icon Teachers threaten strike over schools plan

    Education Educators have threatened to strike if demands are not met.

    Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    premium_icon Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    News Social media vigilantism is widespread but it has to stop

    Local Partners