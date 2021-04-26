Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
News

Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

Kristen Camp
26th Apr 2021 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to the Gympie region at around 3.45pm on Sunday, for the crew's third emergency response of the day.

A woman in her 20s had suffered suspected spinal injuries, after a wakeboarding incident at Lake Borumba.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The patient was brought to shore by boat, where she was treated by QAS officers.

She was then transferred to the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, which landed close by.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident on Gympie dam

borumba dam lake borumba
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local bakery rises up as Bundy’s favourite in poll

        Premium Content Local bakery rises up as Bundy’s favourite in poll

        News NewsMail readers have voted for their favourite bakery in the NewsMail and Matt Preston’s search for Bundy’s best.

        MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder

        Premium Content MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder

        News Mark Bailey said he misspoke in March when he said $10 million would be committed...

        WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        News What’s open around Bundaberg during the Anzac Day long weekend.

        One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

        Premium Content One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

        News Paramedics were called to the scene after boating incident.