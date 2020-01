KICKED: A woman is recovering from injuries sustained after she was kicked by a miniature horse. Pic by Jess Husband.

A WOMAN in her 40s is recovering after she was struck by a miniature horse on a private residence in Summerholm.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital after she suffered injuries to her face and head.

She was transported at 6.37pm in a stable condition.

Ipswich Hospital did not comment on the woman's condition.