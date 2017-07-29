Woman in crash was driving under the influence

POLICE came upon Carly McCann's damaged Toyota Landcruiser on its roof in scrub near Gin Gin after a crash at 5.40pm on April 29.

She was taken to Bundaberg Hospital and a blood test gave an alcohol reading of 0.202.

McCann, 32, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg court to driving under the influence.

She told magistrate Belinda Merrin she was very lucky and only suffered a cut to her hand.

"Yes it's made me rethink my actions, McCann said, telling the court she had done a program to give her insight into her actions.

Ms Merrin deducted the cost of the course, fining McCann $900 and disqualified her for six months.