Woman stands accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Trevor Veale
Woman in court accused of raping young teenage girl

Jasmine Minhas
1st Feb 2019 4:30 AM
A WOMAN accused of grooming and raping a 14-year-old girl on the Mid North Coast remains in custody following her court appearance this week.

The Taylors Arm woman, 41, was arrested by officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad over the alleged crimes in July last year.

A crime scene was established at a Taylors Arm home.

Police alleged in court the woman exposed the young girl to indecent material to help procure the child for sex.

Police also allege the woman committed an act of indecency on the girl sometime between April and June last year, and raped the girl in circumstances of aggravation.

The woman appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday where she was refused bail.

coffs harbour local court
Coffs Coast Advocate

