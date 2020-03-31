Woman in court after trying to resist arrest

A WOMAN has been given a good behaviour bond and ordered to pay restitution after she tried to resist arrest.

Sandee Michelle, 34, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges including obstructing police and unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on July 4 police were called to the Riverside Parklands on Quay St.

Police responded to the call that the Michelle had approached a group of people in their vehicles and attempted to strike one of the parties with a bottle of water.

When police arrived they saw Michelle standing near the group when they gave her an official move-on direction to leave the CBD for six hours.

Sgt Burgess said Michelle then argued with police for two minutes after being given the direction and said “No, I’m not going”.

Police then advised Michelle she was under arrest and tried to grab her and put her into custody.

Michelle backed away and tensed her arm to prevent police from restraining her.

Sgt Burgess told the court she was told twice to stop obstructing when she continued.

She also continued to pull away when police tried to search her and she was eventually taken to the Bundaberg Watch House.

On July 18 Michelle went to the Everfresh Supermarket where she stole yoghurt, and Ice Break and some meat which she placed into a sleeping bag.

Michelle’s law Mary Buchanan, who appeared via videolink, told the court her client was a homeless woman with no criminal history.

She said her client had been abusive towards her and she had been preyed on by street people.

She said Michelle also felt she was badly treated by police.

Ms Buchanan said her client was also the victim of severe sexual abuse as a child.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Michelle’s early plea of guilty.

He also took into account the fact she had no criminal history.

Michelle received a three-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $200.

She was also ordered to pay $20.19 in restitution for the stolen items.