Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman in court after trying to resist arrest

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
31st Mar 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been given a good behaviour bond and ordered to pay restitution after she tried to resist arrest.

Sandee Michelle, 34, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges including obstructing police and unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on July 4 police were called to the Riverside Parklands on Quay St.

Police responded to the call that the Michelle had approached a group of people in their vehicles and attempted to strike one of the parties with a bottle of water.

When police arrived they saw Michelle standing near the group when they gave her an official move-on direction to leave the CBD for six hours.

Sgt Burgess said Michelle then argued with police for two minutes after being given the direction and said “No, I’m not going”.

Police then advised Michelle she was under arrest and tried to grab her and put her into custody.

Michelle backed away and tensed her arm to prevent police from restraining her.

Sgt Burgess told the court she was told twice to stop obstructing when she continued.

She also continued to pull away when police tried to search her and she was eventually taken to the Bundaberg Watch House.

On July 18 Michelle went to the Everfresh Supermarket where she stole yoghurt, and Ice Break and some meat which she placed into a sleeping bag.

Michelle’s law Mary Buchanan, who appeared via videolink, told the court her client was a homeless woman with no criminal history.

She said her client had been abusive towards her and she had been preyed on by street people.

She said Michelle also felt she was badly treated by police.

Ms Buchanan said her client was also the victim of severe sexual abuse as a child.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Michelle’s early plea of guilty.

He also took into account the fact she had no criminal history.

Michelle received a three-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $200.

She was also ordered to pay $20.19 in restitution for the stolen items.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor's heartfelt gesture after Korean backpacker assault

        premium_icon Mayor's heartfelt gesture after Korean backpacker assault

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has stepped up to declare his support for a South Korean woman assaulted on Bourbong St.

        Flashback: Bundy’s pandemic history with Spanish flu

        premium_icon Flashback: Bundy’s pandemic history with Spanish flu

        News While for many people, this is the first time they’ve endured a major health...

        Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

        premium_icon Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

        News A SOCIAL notice has residents worried the community would not be consulted in the...

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        News Fraser Island is officially closed to all visitors