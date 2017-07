DRINK driver Katie Moran enjoyed some Friday night beers at Bargara then got caught driving at almost twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Moran pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving after she blew 0.098 at 10pm on June 16 at Bargara.

She told police at an RBT station that she drank four to five beers.

Moran was fined $300 and her licence was disqualified for three months.