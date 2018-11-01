Woman hurt in Warrego Hwy truck, car crash

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a vehicle and truck crash on the Warrego Hwy early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Marburg just after 4am.

A female patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene as since cleared.

It comes after a man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a head injury after a vehicle crashed into a garage at Redbank last night.

The crash happened on Milan Rd shortly before 11pm.

#UPDATE - Paramedics have transported a patient to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition with a minor foot injury following a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in #CollingwoodPark at 5.09pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 31, 2018

A male patient in his 20s was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a minor head injury.

Earlier in the evening, a patient was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with a foot injury following a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Collingwood Park.

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 5pm.

The person was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a minor foot injury.