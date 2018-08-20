Menu
Woman hospitalised after wombat attack at zoo

Sarah Barnham
by
20th Aug 2018 11:57 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM

UPDATE 11.40AM: A WOMAN has been hospitalised after she was attacked by a wombat this morning.

An informant told emergency services a woman had been bitten on her calf by a wombat at the Wildlife HQ, Woombye about 10.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Wildlife HQ said it was "nothing dramatic" and a "false alarm by a volunteer".

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of a wombat attack at Wildlife HQ, Woombye.

Reports came in of the attack about 10.30am, with an informant telling emergency services a "middle-aged" woman had been bitten on the leg by a wombat at the centre on Nambour Connection Rd.

The ambulance has not arrived on a scene yet.

