Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash
A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Meadowvale.
Initial reports suggested the woman had minor injuries and was taken to hospital about 12.30pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the corner of Rosedale and Quinns Rds about 11.45am after reports of a two-vehicle incident.
The spokeseman said crews later assessed a second patient, who declined to go to hospital.
A witness said they saw a group of people speaking to police and only one vehicle appeared to have significant damage.
It is believed one of the cars involved in the incident had been towing a trailer.