Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

A woman has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash in Meadowvale.

A woman has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash in Meadowvale. Katie Hall

A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Meadowvale.

Initial reports suggested the woman had minor injuries and was taken to hospital about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the corner of Rosedale and Quinns Rds about 11.45am after reports of a two-vehicle incident.

The spokeseman said crews later assessed a second patient, who declined to go to hospital.

A witness said they saw a group of people speaking to police and only one vehicle appeared to have significant damage.

It is believed one of the cars involved in the incident had been towing a trailer.