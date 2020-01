WATER WORRY: A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a tubing accident at Somerset Dam this afternoon.

WATER WORRY: A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a tubing accident at Somerset Dam this afternoon.

A DAY in the water took a grim turn for a woman riding on a tube at a Somerset water hole.

The woman was taken to hospital with shoulder injuries following an accident at Somerset Dam this afternoon, involving a tube flotation device being towed on the back of a boat.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the dam just before 1pm.

The woman was taken to Kilcoy Hospital in a stable condition.