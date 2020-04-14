Menu
CAR CRASH: Paramedics are on scene at a single-vehicle crash near Eidsvold.
Woman hospitalised after Burnett Hwy crash

Geordi Offord
Sam Turner
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Apr 2020 9:54 AM
UPDATE 12.15PM: 

A WOMAN in her 30s has been transported to Mundubbera hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle roll over this morning. 

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics attended the crash between Eidsvold and Mundubbera at 9.42am, and treated the woman for arm injuries. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS have been called to a crash between Eidsvold and Munduberra.

QAS were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Grosvenor on the Burnett Highway at 9.42am.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were assessing a woman in her 30s for arm pain.

