MORNING CRASH: Paramedics were called to a crash at Branyan this morning.

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash at Branyan this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the corner of Penny Lane and Gorlicks Rd at 7.13.

A QAS spokesman said the vehicle hit a power pole, though the impact was minor.

The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.