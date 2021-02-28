Woman hits head after fall from horse

Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill

Paramedics have responded to Biloela where a woman reportedly hit her head after falling from a horse on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private address at Biloela at 10.22am after reports a woman had fallen from a horse.

"Paramedics treated a woman in her 50s at the scene and she was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions following a fall from a horse at a private address," the spokeswoman said.

This is the second person treated by paramedics after falling from a horse in the Gladstone region in the past 15 hours.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a horse at Gindoran.