A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Bundaberg this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 29-year-old was crossing Takalvan St at Kensington about 2pm when she was hit by a vehicle.

The QAS spokesman said the woman suffered minor grazes to her arms and legs and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.