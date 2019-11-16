Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
News

Woman hides drugs in Mama Bear’s room

Geordi Offord
15th Nov 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Supreme Court in Bundaberg has heard the great lengths a woman went to in hiding drugs and utensils, including a gold pipe in the shape of a vacuum cleaner.

Veronica Rochelle Rachow pleaded guilty to a number of charges including possession of drugs in excess of 2g, possession of utensils and possession of a weapon.

The court heard police conducted a search warrant at Rachow’s home and found many of the doors inside the home locked.

Police searched the a room which had ‘Mama Bear’s Room’ written on the door.

When police got to the room they saw the windows were boarded up on the outside and the door was locked.

A drug detection dog found an area of interest on the left side of the bed in the room.

Crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac told the court police found a black magnetic container which was attached to the bed frame.

Inside the box there was a variety of drugs, including three clipseal bags containing 5.458g of pure meth.

There was also a clipseal bag of cocaine and another with MDMA.

Items including a golden pipe in the shape of a vacuum cleaner and a taser disguised as a torch were found.

Mr Drinovac said Rachow wasn’t home at the time of the raid and they left a call card for her to contact them.

He said the crown submitted the drugs were intended for commercial use.

Rachow’s barrister Callan Cassidy told the court Rachow hadn’t been a drug user throughout her life.

Mr Cassidy said Rachow had the doors inside the home locked to prevent her son and his girlfriend from gaining access.

She travelled to Brisbane to source the drugs.

He said Rachow began using the drugs to self medicate after being in a toxic relationship.

Rachow was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, with an immediate parole release.

She was convicted.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From the ashes: Timeline for new Bargara Hotel build

        premium_icon From the ashes: Timeline for new Bargara Hotel build

        News After four months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Bargara Beach Hotel dates are now in place for the rebuild

        Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        premium_icon Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        News 'I’ll go and see what this strange looking man wants'

        Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

        premium_icon Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

        News BUNDABERG MP David Batt is concerned lowering the spillway at Paradise Dam will not...

        Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

        premium_icon Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

        News YESTERDAY Milbi Festival had an incredible opening with hundreds of primary school...