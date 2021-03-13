Woman helped teen daughter medicate with marijuana

A woman has been ordered to complete probation after she gave her daughter marijuana to help medicate.

A woman has been ordered to complete probation after she gave her daughter marijuana to help medicate.

A court has heard how a mother supplied her daughter with marijuana because she "found it impossible to control her behaviour".

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court on Wednesday to two counts of supplying a dangerous drug to a minor under 16.

The court heard police raided the woman's home on June 23 last year where they found drugs and other items.

When police asked about a water pipe the woman told officers that it did not belong to her but to her 14-year-old daughter.

The woman told officers that her daughter was not taking her medication for her mental health issues and that she didn't like giving it to her "but it helped".

She said her daughter would have one bud every two or three weeks and it would do her for a couple of months.

The woman's daughter was then questioned and confirmed her mother's story.

The court heard it was not the teen's mother who introduced her to marijuana use.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the court the facts were based on the woman's admissions at the scene.

Mr Whitbread told the court the matter was listed for sentence at the first available opportunity.

The woman's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client was at times "unable to control" her daughter due to her mental health and behavioural issues.

He said the woman accepted her conduct was wrong saying words to the effect of "you're going to hate this" to the police.

Mr Cassidy said his client had a 20 year period of good behaviour where she had not faced court for committing offences.

The court heard the woman was currently benefiting from probation, but the offending was not committed while she was subject to the order.

The court heard the woman's two sons also suffered from health issues and that she was now getting counselling to cope with her difficulties.

Justice Graeme Crow took into account the woman's criminal history and the fact that there was a 20 year period where she hadn't committed an offence.

Justice Crow said the offence didn't happen in a way most people thought it would.

"The 25 years maximum sentence makes this a serious offence, however it is different to the way in which most members of the public would think this offence works. That is, someone sneaking in corrupting and selling to children," he said.

"Accepting, as I do, the significant difficulties you face in your life with respect to your daughter … it still must be said that the provision of any dangerous drug to any child is a serious matter and does represent a dereliction of parental duty."

Justice Crow warned the woman that continuing to provide her daughter marijuana or any other dangerous drug in her "fragile state" will put her in a far worse place.

"You are the adult, they are the child … the difficulty with you assisting and providing the drug to your child is your child will, no doubt, take it as some sort of affirmation that what she is doing is OK. It most certainly is not OK," he said.

"It will be exacerbating her condition, you are an adult and she is a child, she may not understand that but you should understand that."

The woman was ordered to complete 18 months of probation and a conviction was recorded.

More stories

BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards