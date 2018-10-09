Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jane spoke about receiving a note from a stranger.
Jane spoke about receiving a note from a stranger.
Offbeat

Stranger’s train note divides internet

by Natalie Wolfe
9th Oct 2018 5:42 AM

A British woman named Jane has told of the moment she was commuting to work when she spotted another passenger staring at her.

Speaking to BBC's The Social, Jane said the man left a few stops before her, dropping a note for her as he was leaving with "Wait 10 seconds, then open" written on top.

Inside, the man had written, "You should smile even if the world's getting you down, a face as pretty as yours wasn't made to frown".

"There are so many ways he could've expressed concern for me, rather than handing me a note telling me what I should do with my face and then running off the train before I could even respond," she said.

Jane's opinion on the stranger's note sparked a bitter debate online with many saying she was "overreacting".

"To men out there nervous about approaching women: Add this to your list of anxieties," one commenter wrote.

But the backlash was something Jane expected, explaining why the note had made her feel "vulnerable".

"When you look at this incident in isolation, you might think I'm overreacting a little bit, you might even think that I should've taken this as a compliment....Many women do feel vulnerable when people comment on their appearance, especially in public."

Jane spoke about receiving a note from a stranger.
Jane spoke about receiving a note from a stranger.
editors picks public transport train

Top Stories

    VIOLENT CHAOS: Group of men storm emergency room

    premium_icon VIOLENT CHAOS: Group of men storm emergency room

    Crime A MAN who was part of a group of men that stormed the Bundaberg Hospital emergency room in a bid to get in a fight with another group has got away with a fine.

    • 9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Young businesswoman has big ideas for Gypsy N Folk

    premium_icon Young businesswoman has big ideas for Gypsy N Folk

    News 20-year-old takes on business

    • 9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Billie awarded for changing lives with horse-riding

    premium_icon Billie awarded for changing lives with horse-riding

    News Volunteer recognised for work with RDA

    • 9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Mayor's comments cause dismay

    LETTERS: Mayor's comments cause dismay

    Letters to the Editor Email letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners