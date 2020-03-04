Woman ‘hammer punches’ police officer in skate park

A WOMAN who threatened a police officer before "hammer punching" his arm when he was arresting two other women at the Gympie skate park had a long criminal history that included police abuse.

Courtney Jade Wilshere, 22, of Gympie, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court recently to assaulting and obstructing police late at night on January 22 when a fight broke out at the Gympie skate park.

"Do you want to get knocked the f--- out?," Wilshere yelled at an officer before striking his forearm, the court heard.

Courtney Wilshere (pictured) assaulted a police officer at Gympie's skate park in January. Photo: Facebook

She was then restrained on the ground where she threatened to headbutt "all the officers" there, the police prosecutor told the court.

Wilshere's lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had a "problem with alcohol" and had drunk half a carton of beer as well as cider and vodka the night of the attack.

He said Wilshere had attended drug and alcohol counselling late last year.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said alcohol abuse would not soften the woman's sentence and referred to three pages of criminal history including three other convictions of assaulting or obstructing police.

Wilshere also pleaded guilty to shoplifting $92 worth of goods from Big W in Maryborough on November 19, last year.

The magistrate noted it was the fourth shoplifting conviction on Wilshere's record and sentenced her to 60 hours months community service.

She was ordered to pay $92 in compensation. She was placed on 12 months probation for assault and obstruct police.