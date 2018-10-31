Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing the prospect of spending up to eight months behind bars after she was found guilty of beating her on-again-off-again partner's secret girlfriend with a golf club.

Amy Louise Morgan, 37, pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but not guilty to using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and stalk or intimidation to intend fear of physical harm.

In more than two days of evidence, Morgan testified she initially lied to police when first interviewed in relation to the assault, and had made up a fake alibi.

However in the witness box Morgan said she found a second phone used by her partner on the afternoon of September 29 last year and discovered messages between him and the victim which revealed the tryst between the pair. Morgan said she then sent a message pretending to be her partner to lure the victim to a location near Brushgrove.

Morgan admitted she assaulted the victim but denied using a golf club in the attack, and said afterwards she had hidden a bloodied shirt from police in her home before it was destroyed.

In her findings Magistrate Karen Stafford said Morgan was a dishonest witness and completely unreliable. She said while a children's set of golf clubs was found and analysed and did not show any of the victim's DNA, given that Morgan had disposed of other evidence it was plausible further evidence was tampered with. Ms Stafford said the injuries to the victim also helped prove beyond reasonable doubt the use of the weapon.

Ms Stafford said she found that deleted messages between the victim and Morgan presented as evidence amounted to threats and intimidation.

Morgan was found guilty on three charges and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of eight months.

However, she will remain on bail until the completion of a home detention assessment.

The case was adjourned to December 10.