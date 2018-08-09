HANDS OFF: Woman glassed after catching partner's lap dance

The woman who walked in on her partner in an uncompromising position was left bloodied by the attack. File photo.

IT WAS supposed to be a night of a few quiet drinks, but it ended up with a lap dance and a glassing.

A 31-year-old mum who was caught giving her friend's partner a private dance after a drunken episode fronted the Toowoomba District Court yesterday after she glassed the man's significant other with a wine bottle.

The court heard the love triangle melee played out after the pair were caught mid-straddle, and ended in a bloody mess.

Jade Michelle Stanton, 31, caused a brawl in the couple's house that culminated with her glassing the man's partner with a bottle of pinot.

The type of wine was not revealed in court. File photo.

The court heard the woman walked in on the mum-of-two and the man in the act after dropping Stanton's brother home.

In a fit of rage, the woman proceeded to slap her partner while he was straddled by Stanton, igniting a melee between the trio and another man present at the time.

After some verbal back and forths, the women took the argument outside where things got violent.

"She swung a wine bottle at the complainant who went to block it and then blood sprayed everywhere from her hand," Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said.

The attack left the woman needing surgery after 50 per cent of the tendons in her middle finger were severed by the bottle.

Stanton described the incident to police as "the worst thing I have ever done", the court heard.

Her barrister David Jones said it was a surprise she could even stand she was so intoxicated, let alone swing a bottle of wine.

Mr Jones said his client had gone through a troubling time since her early childhood and had only been out of rehab for two days when she left the women bloodied.

Judge Anthony Rafter gave Stanton an 18-month prison sentence, but released her on immediate parole yesterday.