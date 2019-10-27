Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
News

Woman given bail after threatening neighbour with axe

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
27th Oct 2019 5:46 PM
A WOMAN has been given bail after allegedly wielding an axe and using the weapon to threaten her next-door neighbour

Vanessa Meyer, 59, was charged and taken into custody on Thursday after she allegedly threatened her next-door neighbour.

Police allege that about 4.45am on Thursday Meyer went to her neighbour’s patio with the axe while the occupants of the household were still sleeping.

She allegedly yelled and damaged a window and a table.

Police were called and Meyer was arrested and taken to the Bundaberg watch-house.

Meyer was charged with multiple offences including going armed to cause fear and wilful damage, threatening with violence and entering a dwelling with intent by break.

She faced court on Friday and was given bail.

Her case was adjourned to November 22.

