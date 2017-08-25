Woman gets upset with ex, drink drives on highway

The woman admits what she did was wrong.

UPSET with her ex-husband, Katherine Jean Duhigg drank a cask of wine before hopping into her station wagon to confront him.

Shortly before 4am on June 29, police officers observed the 45-year-old Childers woman driving down the wrong side of Caloundra Rd, Caloundra.

Police officers activated their lights at which point, Duhigg crossed over the median strip onto the correct side of the road before driving towards the Bruce Hwy.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaasen told Childers Magistrates Court that when police officers pulled Duhigg over she told them she was lost and had consumed a cask of wine.

"When asked where and when she had drunk the wine she told police 'I don't know and I don't care',” Snr Const Klaasen said.

She later recorded an alcohol reading of .139.

Duhigg told the court she'd had a tough 18 months losing her home and belongings due to her ex.

She conceded getting into the car that night was a "dumb thing to do”.

She pleaded guilty, was fined $800 and had her licence disqualified for eight months.