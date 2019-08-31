Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

ROLLED: Traffic incident on Friday saw this vehicle leave the road and go down an embankment.

POLICE were called to a single vehicle rollover on Friday morning after the driver left the road and went down an embankment.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the 39-year-old North Isis woman who was driving the white Mitsubishi Lancer managed to get herself out of the vehicle and called 000.

The driver told police she was taking evasive action and left the road to avoid colliding with a white ute which she says came into her lane.

The car has some damage to the front, rear and right-hand side.