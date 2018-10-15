Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

A MOTHER of six who stole $67 from a poker machine at the Melbourne Hotel because she was hungry has been fined more than $400.

Estella Maree Salmond, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Salmond was at the Melbourne Hotel on September 21 when the theft occurred.

The court heard a patron who had just won cash put the machine she was using on hold and left briefly but by the time the patron came back Salmond had stolen the money and left.

About a month later she told police she'd stolen the money because she'd been hungry.

The court heard at the time of the offence the mother of six didn't have any money of her own but was now in a better place and about to undertake some certificates and her driving test. She was fined $400 plus $67 in compensation and a conviction was recorded.