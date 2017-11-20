Woman fronts court over $35,000 cash in suitcase theft

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A FIFTY-year-old Bundaberg woman has been arrested and charged with a serious theft - accused by police of stealing $35,000 cash in a suitcase.

Ingrid Lillian Greiner went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video-link from a women's jail charged with three counts of driving without a licence when disqualified by court order; driving unlicensed; and stealing property that exceeded $5000 in value.

The stealing charge relates to an historic offence that allegedly took place 11 years ago in Ipswich.

In a query by Greiner about the charges against her, magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was being alleged she stole a suitcase with $35,000 back in August 2006.

One of the driving when disqualified offences is alleged to have occurred at Mount Larcom, and another at Stapylton.

"I need it adjourned for two weeks. I'm getting a lawyer,” Greiner said.

"I've spoken to a legal aid lawyer this morning.”

Her matters were then adjourned by Ms Merrin.