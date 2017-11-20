Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman fronts court over $35,000 cash in suitcase theft

Court House Bundaberg Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail
Court House Bundaberg Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail Simon Young BUN060813COU1
Ross Irby
by

A FIFTY-year-old Bundaberg woman has been arrested and charged with a serious theft - accused by police of stealing $35,000 cash in a suitcase.

Ingrid Lillian Greiner went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video-link from a women's jail charged with three counts of driving without a licence when disqualified by court order; driving unlicensed; and stealing property that exceeded $5000 in value.

The stealing charge relates to an historic offence that allegedly took place 11 years ago in Ipswich.

In a query by Greiner about the charges against her, magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was being alleged she stole a suitcase with $35,000 back in August 2006.

One of the driving when disqualified offences is alleged to have occurred at Mount Larcom, and another at Stapylton.

"I need it adjourned for two weeks. I'm getting a lawyer,” Greiner said.

"I've spoken to a legal aid lawyer this morning.”

Her matters were then adjourned by Ms Merrin.

Topics:  buncourt cash crime theft

Bundaberg News Mail
Vandal cuts Pauline Hanson out of election sign

Vandal cuts Pauline Hanson out of election sign

A LARGE One Nation sign has been vandalised, with the vandal cutting leader Pauline Hanson out of the image.

Shark shuts local beach

CHOPPY WATERS: Surf Lifesaver Dakoda Friske catches a wave at Nielson Beach in Bargara.

Shark spotted beach closed

Man blames police for loss of licence

COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail

Timothy Wright blamed police for being caught

Cute puppies come to the rescue of elderly

PUPPY LOVE: Sue Wilkens with Bella and Fifi.

Dogs help residents have a better life

Local Partners