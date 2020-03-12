Woman fronts court after stealing spree

A WOMAN has been given a probation order after stealing items from businesses around town.

Ashley Moras, 27, pleaded guilty to five stealing offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that on November 13 Moras and a male person went to the Bunnings store in Bundaberg where she stole a socket set.

Sgt Burgess told the court the socket set was hidden in the bottom of a pram.

Shop attendants tried to stop Moras on her way out but she left the store without paying for the set.

Nine days later Moras went to the Bundaberg Discount Drug Store where she took two bottles of perfume and placed them in her shopping bag.

When confronted by staff, she only handed one bottle back to the shop attendant and made effort to pay for the other.

Later on January 10, Moras went to the Coles supermarket in Hinkler Central.

She went through the self-service check out where she scanned some items but not all.

When approached by security she returned the items she didn’t pay for.

On January 7, she stole bottles of perfume worth $100 from a pharmacy, and on February 9 she stole tools, again from Bunnings.

Sgt Burgess said Moras had committed five stealing offences in three months.

“She’s 27 years old and continues to make bad decisions,” he said.

Moras also failed to appear in court on March 2.

Defence lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client did try to surrender to police after failing to appear in court.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Moras’s plea of guilty and her effort to hand herself in after getting her court days mixed up.

Moras received 15 months’ probation and was ordered to pay restitution to the businesses she stole from.

She was convicted and not further punished for failing to appear.