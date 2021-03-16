Menu
Crime

Woman fronts court accused of disturbing act with dog

by Toby Vue
16th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A CAIRNS woman charged over allegations she made her pet dog lick peanut butter from her genitals has appeared briefly in court, but discussions between legal representatives have stalled progress.

Bethany Joan Elizabeth Kemmis, 24, faced the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday charged with breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling.

She has not pleaded to the charge.

Cairns woman Bethany Kemmis, 24, is now before the courts for allegedly making her pet dog lick peanut butter from her genitals. Picture: Facebook
Police said they located pictures on her mobile phone they allege depicted the offending.

It is understood the RSPCA was also involved in the investigation.

The court heard Ms Kemmis's defence solicitor made a submission to police prosecutors, who are yet to respond.

The charge of breaching a duty of care carries a maximum penalty of 12 months jail if found guilty.

Ms Kemmis remains on bail and will have her matter mentioned in court again on April 12. She will be excused from appearing.

