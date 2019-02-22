Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
Crime

Woman found unconscious in unit complex driveway

22nd Feb 2019 8:39 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance after a 37-year-old woman was located unconscious in the driveway of a unit complex in Arundel on Thursday night.

Around 6.45pm the local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.

The woman has sustained an unexplained life-threatening head injury.

Police are investigating how the woman sustained the injury and are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone 'out of place' in the local area.

Detectives are also asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and a nearby section of Olsen Road from late yesterday afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day

editors picks unconscious unit complex woman

Top Stories

    Magistrate airs Laundromat owners dirty laundry

    premium_icon Magistrate airs Laundromat owners dirty laundry

    Crime A LAUNDROMAT owner from Childers who pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of .108 has been fined $600.

    One of Bundy's biggest businesses plans 50 Kalkie units

    premium_icon One of Bundy's biggest businesses plans 50 Kalkie units

    News Application submitted for a new development of units in Kalkie.

    Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    premium_icon Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    News Is the cost of private education at schools worth the money?

    Speed limit reduced, driver opens eyes two weeks after crash

    premium_icon Speed limit reduced, driver opens eyes two weeks after crash

    News Man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition