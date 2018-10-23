‘Murdered’ woman’s chilling Facebook post

Toyah Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti Beach in Cairns.

A YOUNG woman who was found dead on a north Queensland beach had posted about the dangers women face from violent men weeks before her suspected murder.

Cairns girl Toyah Cordingley was with her dog at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, shortly before she died.

Police are treating the dead as a homicide.

The 24-year-old animal lover had driven to the beach about 2.30pm on Sunday to walk her dog and her worried family reported her missing about 11pm when she still hadn't returned.

In her own Facebook post in June, Ms Cordingley shared a tweet that read: "I can only imagine the rage and fear women feel to see women die doing everyday mundane things like walking home. Stop blaming women. Make men the issue".

The 24-year-old was a dog lover, known for her work with local animal organisation Paws and Claws.

Her body was found on Monday morning and police have appealed for anyone who saw anything, or anyone, suspicious in recent months in the area to come forward.

"This is not a highly frequented area. People notice each other at Wangetti Beach," Detective Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher said.

Toyah Cordingley shared this tweet on her Facebook page.

"No young woman should go to the beach to walk their dog and have this happen to them.

"It's a quiet beach. I'm not aware of any historical problems with this area."

Police say they have no leads or suspects and hope the scientific examination of the body will be completed by Tuesday afternoon.

"If we're dealing with a potentially sexually related murder, which commonsensically we may be, we may well be dealing with a male," Detective Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher said.

"It may well be the case this young woman has run into a stranger or potentially a person known to her and circumstances have unfolded that have led to her death.

"So it's critical that anyone who was there come forward and let us know because I think that, at the end of the day, will provide us with the leads we potentially need to solve this matter."

The detective said blonde-haired Ms Cordingley, whose large dog was found uninjured on Monday, would have been easily noticeable on what was traditionally a quiet stretch of sand.

"There may have been males in the area that have made women uncomfortable, been behaving unusually, paying too much attention.

"Those sort of people, we want to hear about them."

Port Douglas Councillor Michael Kerr who employed Ms Cordingley at his animal shelter Paws and Claws for more than a year described her as "the most beautiful, loving soul".

Police are investigating the crime scene at Wangetti Beach. Picture: Anna Rogers

Mr Kerr told Cairns Post he was devastated to hear news of her death.

"I knew her and her housemate when she was working for me," he said.

"I was querying the details (of her disappearance) on Facebook before sharing (the post).

"She was an absolutely loyal employee of Paws and Claws. She was one of the most beautiful souls. It's tragic.

"She adored animals, she was on a different level with animals, than humans. She had something special with animals. Even the troubled dogs would calm down in her presence."

Anyone with information to report should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.