Woman found lying on footpath claims she was assaulted

ASSAULT: A 49-year-old woman who was found lying on the footpath of the Riverside Parklands told police she had allegedly been assaulted. Pexels

A WOMAN who was found lying on a footpath at the Riverside Parklands was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the incident at about 10.45pm on Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman claimed she had been kicked in the head.

The spokesman reported the woman said she had been assaulted at home before walking to Riverside Parklands.

She told paramedics she was drunk and on drugs.

Paramedics transported her in a concious and stable condition to hospital.

Meanwhile in a busy night for emergency services officers, a 29-year-old Agnes Water man was also taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a dog bite.

A QAS spokesman said the man had suffered extensive damage to his hand after the incident.

He was transported by ambulance in a stable condition to hospital.