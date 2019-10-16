Menu
Adelaide woman Deborah Pilgrim who went missing in Sedan, about 100 kilometres northeast of Adelaide. Picture: AAP Image/SA Police.
Rural

Woman found after bush SOS

16th Oct 2019 9:52 AM

AN ADELAIDE woman who went missing at the weekend has been found alive and well after leaving an SOS message in the bush for someone to find.

Deborah Pilgrim, 55, disappeared on Sunday morning in Sedan, about 100km northeast of the city, where she had been camping with friends.

Police had used a helicopter, mounted patrols, trail bikes and State Emergency Service volunteers in a bid to find her.

Police searching for Adelaide woman Deborah Pilgrim this week. Picture: 7 News
She was located on Tuesday night after a member of the public noticed someone had written SOS in the driveway of his bush block.

Retired police officer Neil Marriott watched his security camera footage remotely of the message being created.

He said he himself has been lost in the area three times before.

"If you keep your cool and you keep walking, you'll eventually come to a road.

"It's very, very dense mallee scrub," he told ABC Radio Adelaide.

"I'm so pleased she was able to find water, because I feared the worst for her, I really did."

He alerted police who found Mrs Pilgrim on a neighbouring property around midnight.

She was taken to Angaston Hospital but appears to be in good health, South Australian Police said on Wednesday.

 

- With AAP

