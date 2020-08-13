Woman flown to hospital following horse riding incident

The female patient received treatment from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue team and QAS following the horse riding incident. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after an incident that occurred while she was riding a horse.

Local paramedics arrived at the North Burnett property this afternoon to attend to the female patient who had fallen off a horse, after the aeromedical crew received a call about 12.45pm.

QAS treated the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was later transferred onto the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

She received further treatment from a QAS critical care flight paramedic and was flown in a stable condition.