Woman flown to hospital following horse riding incident
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after an incident that occurred while she was riding a horse.
Local paramedics arrived at the North Burnett property this afternoon to attend to the female patient who had fallen off a horse, after the aeromedical crew received a call about 12.45pm.
QAS treated the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was later transferred onto the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and flown to Bundaberg Hospital.
She received further treatment from a QAS critical care flight paramedic and was flown in a stable condition.