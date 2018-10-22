Woman flown to hospital after standing on prawn

EMERGENCY AIRLIFT: Bundaberg's LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter flew a woman camping south of Maryborough to hospital after she stood on a prawn.

EMERGENCY AIRLIFT: Bundaberg's LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter flew a woman camping south of Maryborough to hospital after she stood on a prawn. RACQ LifeFlight

A WOMAN in her 30s has been flown to hospital after standing on a prawn during the weekend.

It is believed she had an allergic reaction to the crustacean and was flown by Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in serious but stable condition on Saturday night.

The woman was camping south of Maryborough.

DOG BITES MAN

An Agnes Water resident was treated for minor injuries after being bitten on the foot by a dog this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to scene just after 1.10pm, and treated the minor bite wound on site.

The patient was not taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said the Queensland Ambulance Service did not know the breed of the dog.

MOTORBIKERS HURT IN CRASHES

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with chest injuries after one of two motorbike crashes last night.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition following the crash on private property at Bungadoo about 8.30pm.

Shortly beforehand, a male teenager was taken to the same hospital after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Industrial Ave and Enterprise St in Svensson Heights at 8.15pm.

He was transported in a stable condition.