AIRLIFT: The LifeFlight Bundaberg Helicopter was called to the scene about 3pm.

A WOMAN, aged in her 20s, was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell from a horse today.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, south of Gladstone, shortly before 3pm.

The woman was flown to hospital in a stable condition.