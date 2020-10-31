Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FLOWN TO HOSPITAL: The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to hospital after she was reportedly crushed by a cow last night. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
FLOWN TO HOSPITAL: The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to hospital after she was reportedly crushed by a cow last night. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

Sam Turner
31st Oct 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was flown to hospital after she was reportedly crushed and stomped on by a cow east of Dalby last night.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to a private property north east of Cooyar about 6:50pm.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft in a paddock, close to the scene.

It's believed the patient aged in her 60s was in a cattle yard when a 300 kilogram cow pinned her against a fence, before stomping on her.

Other family members witnessed the incident and raised the alarm.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were first to the scene and treated the woman for upper body and head injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team worked alongside QAS before the patient was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

qas racq lifeflight toowoomba toowoomba hospital woman crushed by cow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatigue fears: 39% of Bundy’s junior docs under pressure

        Premium Content Fatigue fears: 39% of Bundy’s junior docs under pressure

        News Survey reveals 39% of trainees concerned about making fatigue-related mistakes as WBHHS works to improve workplace culture

        Sustainable focus: Childcare to help Bundy kids grow

        Premium Content Sustainable focus: Childcare to help Bundy kids grow

        News “I’ve been working in the childcare industry for 30 years and I have honestly never...

        Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

        Premium Content Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

        Lifesaving More than 400 competitors made a splash at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreational...

        Bundaberg preacher faces court over quarantine escape

        Premium Content Bundaberg preacher faces court over quarantine escape

        Crime A preacher fled hotel quarantine through a fire escape