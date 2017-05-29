Woman flown to Brisbane after crash is still fighting

CRASH: Emergency service crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

UPDATE MONDAY: THE woman flown to Brisbane on Saturday after a horror crash on the Ring Rd remains in a critical condition.

She was admitted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The NewsMail confirmed with a Queensland Health spokesman at about 10.30am today that she is still fighting for her life.

Readers have discussed the safety of the road on social media.

"The biggest issue with this area is 80km/h speed limit. Cars are often pulling out right in front of other cars and trucks going at this speed," Leigh Maresse Currie wrote.

"We have written to Main Roads regarding our concerns and so far no action. It's sad that common sense is ignored and it takes accidents to change this section of road."

Michelle Stoff said, "They need a turning lane there too - so if you want to go into the estate you can go into the left lane and slow down a bit without wondering if the car behind you is going to run into the back of you."

UPDATE SUNDAY: A 26-YEAR-OLD woman is fighting for life after her hatchback collided with a four-wheel drive at Kepnock yesterday.

She was initially taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries, Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman Anna Colquhon said.

Queensland Health has confirmed she has since been transported to Brisbane for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

More to come.

SATURDAY:

EMERGENCY service crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle smash at Kepnock.

The afternoon crash happened when a Nissan four-wheel drive and a small Mazda hatchback collided along the Bundaberg Ring Rd near Aldi.

The driver of the hatchback, a woman, was trapped in her car for some time.

Firefighters were forced to use hydraulic equipment to rip the door open so paramedics could treat here.

She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It's unknown at this stage if the occupants of the 4WD were injured but the vehicle, with a trailer attached carrying another 4WD, appeared to suffer only minor damage.

Emergency service crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash. Mike Knott

Southbound traffic along the Bundaberg Ring Rd is slowly moving while northbound traffic remains closed from Sienna Blvd.

The crash happened about 4.30pm.