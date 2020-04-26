Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight chopper arrives at scene of woman being struck in head by horse.
RACQ LifeFlight chopper arrives at scene of woman being struck in head by horse. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her head

26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a woman to a Brisbane hospital, after she was kicked in the head by a horse.

The aeromedical team was called to a private property, less than 80km northeast of Toowoomba, about 9.15am today.

It's believed the woman was behind the horse, when it unexpectedly kicked back its leg, striking her in the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene when the chopper arrived.

The woman in her 20s was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

She travelled under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic.

horse kick racq lifeflight helicopter toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free tech tool to help region’s sugarcane farmers

        premium_icon Free tech tool to help region’s sugarcane farmers

        News The new and improved Farm Economic Analysis Tool offers regional sugarcane farmers more assistance then ever before.

        How locals honoured Anzac heroes from home

        premium_icon How locals honoured Anzac heroes from home

        News NOT even a global pandemic can weaken the Anzac spirit.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Police searching for witnesses of a burglary

        premium_icon Police searching for witnesses of a burglary

        News Police are appealing for help after a number of items were stolen from an Agnes...