Woman fined for having mobile meth lab in car

A YOUNG woman caught with a mobile "box lab" in the back of a car she was driving has been slapped with a $2000 fine.

Elizabeth Ellen Murphy pleaded guilty to a slew of charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today including drug driving, possess pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawfully posses a substance.

It was heard police had intercepted a car driven by Murphy, who had one female passenger with her.

Police searched the car and found a blue esky hidden under blankets in the boot, with the lid taped shut.

Inside the esky were two cardboard boxes and a wooden jewellery box, which contained two glass jars filled with a clear liquid.

17 small glass vials were also found, along with clonazepam, valium and ritalin tablets.

BOX LAB: Elizabeth Ellen Murphy was fined $2,000 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for a slew of drug driving, possess dangerous drugs and utensils offences. contributed

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said an analysis of the liquid identified it as "GBL", or gamma-Butyrolactone.

On another date, Murphy was pulled over and tested positive for methylamphetamine in her system.

In a separate search on a different day, police found a glass smoking pipe on Murphy who admitted to using it to smoke meth.

Sgt Burgess said Murphy was a "young woman who had found ice", and she was lucky to have not been brought before the court on similar charges until now.

"This is a case of a person with no (criminal) history, who will now have four drug charges on her history and a range of traffic (incidents)," Sgt Burgess said.

"She continues to make really bad choices ..."

Murphy told Magistrate Ross Woodford she was going to start counselling next week and that it had been organised by her mother.

"If you come back you will find yourself in jail," Magistrate Woodford said.

Murphy was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for three months.