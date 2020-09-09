Menu
A woman has been ordered to pay more than $8700 in vet bills and pet care after she left her animals without food and water when she was away.
News

Woman fined after leaving kitten locked in home

Geordi Offord
9th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A WOMAN has been ordered to pay more than $8700 in vet fees after leaving a dog, cat and kitten while she went away.

Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin was charged with two offences which included failing to provide appropriate food and water and abandoning them.

The matter was dealt with in Martin's absence after a notice of adjournment was sent to her at the last mention.

Barrister Callan Cassidy appeared on behalf of the RSPCA.

The court heard on April 12 this year a dog and a cat were left in the yard of Martin's home, with a kitten inside the house.

Mr Cassidy said a good samaritan left water for the animals.

Contact was made with Martin on April 15 who said the animals had access to water and she also denied owning a kitten.

On that same day the RSPCA went to the property where they saw the dog in the yard and kitten in the house.

Mr Cassidy said the kitten appeared to be in distress.

He said there was some water and food in the yard, with someone contacting the RSPCA saying they had been providing food and water for the dog.

On April 16, access to the house was gained to assist the kitten in the house and there was no food or water.

The animals were then seized by the RSPCA.

Mr Cassidy said the animals were later examined by a vet.

The cat had fleas and mild dental issues, as well as the kitten the cat and kitten also both had a body condition on the scale of three - one being emaciated.

The dog was also flea ridden.

Mr Cassidy said Martin didn't make contact with RSPCA until April 17 saying she returned home the previous day.

The court heard Martin made admissions to leaving the animals unattended.

She said she intended to return home on April 14 and had left food and water and claimed she had financial and car trouble which prevented her from coming home.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the notice of adjournment stated the matter could be dealt with in Martin's absence.

He said Martin had not contacted the court or the RSPCA and there was no notification about not appearing.

Mr Moloney took into account the facts and submissions made by Mr Cassidy.

Mr Moloney also noted Martin had every opportunity to come before the court but had not done so.

Martin received one fine of $2000 for the offence.

She was also ordered to pay more than $8700 in vet and care costs and a further $1500 in legal costs.

Martin was also banned from owning animals for three years.

Convictions were not recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court rspca court
