The woman told police it had been too cold to walk the distance.

IT WAS too cold to walk, Sheri Lee Freckleton told police when she got busted driving while unlicensed.

Freckleton pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to driving without a licence - SPER suspended on June 10.

Police said her licence had been SPER suspended on May 28.

When asked if she had any reason for driving Freckleton told officers it was "too cold to walk” the 1.2km distance.

She was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.