Woman fined $300 for holding hands with her boyfriend

Ross Irby
WHEN police saw a young woman walking down a Bundaberg street holding hands with her boyfriend, the officers knew it was forbidden.

Sadly for the woman her romantic hand-hold cost her a $300 fine when she went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

All up the 21-year-old was fined $1000.

The woman pleaded guilty to trespass; contravening a domestic violence order; contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated); possession of a knife in public on July 25; and failing to appear before a court on October 16.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police were called to a disturbance at Bundaberg East and saw the woman wearing only a bra and pants walking around with a knife.

The officers had seen her take the knife from the waistband of her pants. She then threw it to the ground.

"She says she was carrying it to scare a male person she was with," he said.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said that under a temporary probation order the woman was prohibited from having contact with the aggrieved, a male.

However, police saw her on August 27 walking on Sims Road at Avenell Heights "holding hands" with the male.

Later the woman denied walking with him but then said they "bumped into each other" and she was walking him home.

At 6pm on September 19 police were called to a trespass at an abandoned house and found the pair together.

"She told police she loves the aggrieved and wants to be with him and would make an application to have it (no contact order) changed," Snr Cnst Klaassen said.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said the woman had been homeless at the time of the trespass incident and had been upset when she walked out on to the street with the knife.

Floodwater across a road was blamed for her failing to appear at court. But she did phone the courthouse.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined the woman $100 for the knife offence and $300 for the DVO breach in which she was seen walking and holding hands with the male.

The woman was fined $600 for the second DVO breach and for trespass. Her $1000 in fines was sent SPER.

Topics:  buncourt court domestic violence domestic violence order editors picks relationship

Bundaberg News Mail

