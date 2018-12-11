‘Brains’ found in KFC chicken

KFC said it was ‘more likely a piece of kidney’.

KFC said it was ‘more likely a piece of kidney’.

A SYDNEY woman has shared a stomach-churning photo of what appears to be "brains" in her KFC chicken - but the fast-food chain claims it's "more likely a piece of kidney".

Sarah Palmer posted the picture to KFC's Facebook page on Friday, where it went viral with more than 22,000 comments and nearly 1000 shares.

"Hi KFC, I'm a fan of KFC chicken, don't get me wrong," she wrote.

"I love nugs just as much as the next person but today, upon purchasing what I had hoped would be some finger lickin' good chicken from KFC Parramatta, I was horrified to find what looks like … brains.

"This is not a typo, yep I mean brains, buried under your delicious secret herbs and spices. Imagine my horror, nausea and disappointment. I wish this didn't affect me as much as it does but this has put a real strain on my relationship with KFC.

"Would love your thoughts on how you think we can patch up our relationship. With fried regards, Sarah."

Woman finds ‘brains’ in KFC chicken. Picture: Sarah Palmer/Facebook

In response, a KFC customer service representative wrote, "Hi Sarah, thanks for the message. I believe this is more likely a piece of kidney and not brain. Can you please PM and let me know what time you ordered, which meal you ordered and your best contact phone number for follow up."

Facebook user James Phan agreed. "Have you seen a chicken head?" he wrote. "A chicken brain is the size of a Malteser. That's just a kidney/offal that wasn't removed. Chicken wasn't gutted properly before being prepped."

Chris Bingham wrote, "If it's too big to be a chicken brain, surely it's too big to be a chicken kidney! Brains are bigger than kidneys. It's brain, not chicken brain for sure, but it's definitely brain."

Whatever the explanation, many didn't see what the fuss was about.

"White person surprised the animal they ate at a fast food joint has organs, and was once alive," Anita Wang wrote.

"It's just a kidney or something relax," said Emma-Lee Hamilton. "They're actually quite tasty. They are always there on the thigh piece of chicken. Even from your local charcoal chicken shop!"

Becka Walford wrote, "You're eating a dead animal. It did have a brain. It had guts. All the yukky parts. If it bothers you so much then go vegan. Not a single dead body part in sight. If not, eat it, it was free."

Tracey Poynter added, "I'm confused. You people do realise a chicken is an actual animal, with real organs, yeah? How can you be OK with eating the meat of a dead, cooked chicken, but grossed out by finding some of its insides, well, inside?

Maya Haydar said, "I don't know how long you have been eating chicken but that is not a brain, it is part of every chicken's giblets which is in every chicken wherever you buy it from. KFC, Woolies, Coles, chicken shops you name it, it is there. Maybe you should know the animal you are devouring."

Naturally, the vegans pounced.

"This is filth but dead animal carcass is dead animal carcass, doesn't matter what part you get," Madison Palmer wrote. "If eating brains bothers you, so should eating flesh. The solution is simple - don't order meat and eliminate the risk completely."

Matt Stellino added, "KFC is doing more for the vegan movement than Hungry Jack's who have released two vegan burgers in the last six months."

frank.chung@news.com.au