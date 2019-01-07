Woman filmed 'urinating' in shop believed to be from Bundy

GONE VIRAL: CCTV captured the woman appearing to squat and urinate on the floor at Collinsville Foodworks.

A WOMAN who police are on the look-out for after she allegedly emptied her bladder on the floor of a North Queensland supermarket and stole groceries is believed to be from Bundaberg.

An image of the woman, appearing to urinate while squatting at the Collinsville Foodworks while looking towards the CCTV camera recording her, has gone viral today.

The photo was posted with a message "if you need a toilet, just ask". "Don't pee on the floor of Foodworks please."

The post has since been removed from Facebook.

The Townsville Bulletin today reported the owners of the supermarket had reported the incident to police after the video footage revealed the woman allegedly stole items from the store.

Now claims have surfaced that the woman is a former Bundaberg resident.

The NewsMail has seen a Facebook profile of a woman from Bundaberg who has a strikingly similar appearance to the woman in the CCTV image.

We have chosen not to reveal her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink 131 444.