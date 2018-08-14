Menu
Crime

School hoax charges in NSW

by Angelo Risso
14th Aug 2018 8:58 AM
A 32-year-old woman has allegedly sent hoax threats to two schools in Wollongong before assaulting police officers during her arrest.

The schools, on Owen Park Road and Duff Parade, allegedly received the threats yesterday morning, forcing police to evacuate both locations. However nothing suspicious was located by police.

They duly attended a Farmborough Heights home and arrested the 32-year-old, who later allegedly assaulted two police officers at Wollongong Police Station.

She's been hit with a slew of hoax threat and assault charges and was set to appear in court yesterday afternoon.

