Woman fighting for life after Ring Rd crash

UPDATE SUNDAY: A 26-YEAR-OLD woman is fighting for life after her hatchback collided with a four-wheel drive at Kepnock yesterday.

She was intially taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries, Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman Anna Colquhon said.

Queensland Health has confirmed she has since been transported to Brisbane for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

SATURDAY:

EMERGENCY service crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle smash at Kepnock.

The afternoon crash happened when a Nissan four-wheel drive and a small Mazda hatchback collided along the Bundaberg Ring Rd near Aldi.

The driver of the hatchback, a woman, was trapped in her car for some time.

Firefighters were forced to use hydraulic equipment to rip the door open so paramedics could treat here.

She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It's unknown at this stage if the occupants of the 4WD were injured but the vehicle, with a trailer attached carrying another 4WD, appeared to suffer only minor damage.

Emergency service crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash. Mike Knott

Southbound traffic along the Bundaberg Ring Rd is slowly moving while northbound traffic remains closed from Sienna Blvd.

The crash happened about 4.30pm.