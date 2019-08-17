Woman falls to her death at selfie hotspot

Emergency services were on the scene at Diamond Bay Reserve this morning after a woman fell to her death. Picture: Instagram @richardmovsessian

A WOMAN has died after she fell from a cliff in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called to Diamond Bay Reserve in Vaucluse around 11.20am on Saturday following reports a woman had fallen from a cliff, NSW police said.

A rescue operation commenced but it is believed the woman died at the scene.

The woman's next of kin has not yet been notified and an operation to retrieve her body is still underway. The woman is believed to be aged 27, from Sydney but is yet to be formally identified.

Emergency services arrived at the scene this morning.

Emergency services attempted to retrieve the body. Picture: Instagram @richardmovsessian

Locals who noticed the arrival of emergency services posted on social media, fearing the worst. Authorities are still investigating the cause but at this stage, are reportedly calling it a "misadventure".

Witnesses have told police the woman may have been taking photos when she fell. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on the scene after the woman fell and tweeted that she had fallen from a platform at the top of the cliff onto another rock platform below.

A rescue crew officer was winched onto the ledge and began CPR.

"Police remain on the scene to finalise the recovery. Our thoughts are with family and friends," a later tweet read.

Choppers everywhere at #DiamondBay. Looks like a rescue or a retrieval. Hope no one is hurt #Vaucluse pic.twitter.com/p98E1hYJAN — Clea Baker (@clea_baker) August 17, 2019

Something happening in Vaucluse and Diamond Bay. Rescue and police helicopters out 🚁 Someone may have fallen off the cliffs ! #helicopter #Vaucluse #DiamondBay #rescue pic.twitter.com/NiO0xRkGZK — Kel (@KelBooch) August 17, 2019

Picturesque Diamond Bay and the surrounding cliff are a selfie hotspot, with plenty of visitors and tourists willing to take extreme measures for the perfect snap.

So much so that earlier this year, Waverley Council were considering increased ranger patrols, more CCTV and the addition of a viewing platform in order to curb the trend and improve visitors' safety.

It’s believed the woman fell from one platform onto another far below.

Diamond Bay residents have campaigned for action since April, with one neighbour telling the Telegraph, "There hasn't been any sign of it slowing down. The only time it does is when it rains."

Popularised by Instagram influencers, the idyllic spot attracts buses of visitors keen to capture themselves on the cliff face. But locals and emergency services are urging tourists to be cautious.

"Don't jump over the fences, don't ignore the signage," Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters spokesman Stephen Leahy advised when speaking to Nine News. "It's really easy just to take that one step too far for the perfect picture and then you're in dire straits."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.