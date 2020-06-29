Woman faces court for evading cab fare again

BACK IN COURT: Julie Nebe was back in court again for evading a taxi fare just days after being sentenced for the same offence.

AFTER being sentenced for evading a taxi fare on Friday, a woman has faced court again on the same charge.

Julie Margaret Nebe, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of evading a fare and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Nebe had been picked up in a taxi where she went to McCarthy St address where she picked up some property before getting in again and asking to go to another address.

When she was dropped off at the second address Nebe told the taxi driver her friend would pay the fare.

Sgt Klaassen told the court after the driver waited for some time he tooted the horn and Nebe came back saying she couldn’t pay for the fare.

She then asked the driver to take her somewhere else before he left.

Later, at the Bundaberg Hospital Nebe went from the waiting room to a secure observation area in the Emergency Department where she took bandages.

Staff saw Nebe walk out at 3.45pm where she told them she took some bandages for her leg before leaving.

When police caught up with Nebe a short time later, she told them a doctor had given her the bandages.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Nebe had only appeared before the court on Friday morning where she pleaded guilty to evading a taxi fare, public nuisance and breaching bail.

Matt Maloy, who represented Nebe as duty lawyer, told the court his client suffered from some mental health issues.

Mr Maloy told the court his client had spent the weekend in custody.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described to offending as “a flagrant disregard of court orders”.

Mr Moloney took into account Nebe’s plea of guilty and the time she had spent in custody.

For evading the fare Nebe was convicted and not further punished and ordered to pay $35.10 restitution.

For stealing the bandages at the hospital received 12 months probation.

Nebe was also sentenced to the rising of the court for being in breach of her suspended sentence.